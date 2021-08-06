Sabah hits record number of 1,291 Covid-19 cases

Sabah recorded 1,291 Covid-19 cases today, up from yesterday’s 1,062 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 ― After a week of recording four-digit cases, Sabah today recorded its highest number of Covid 19 cases yet.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said that the state recorded 1,291 cases today, up from yesterday’s 1,062 cases. Before today, its record was 1,199 cases, last November 6.

“As usual most of the cases are from close contact screening. Sixty per cent or 772 cases are close contact while symptomatic or sporadic cases contributed some 23.2 per cent or 299 cases. Existing clusters have contributed 5.4 per cent or 70 cases,” he said.

Out of the total, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Penampang and Papar recorded the most cases with 282, 177, 131 and 112 cases respectively.

Masidi also said that most cases were in category one and two, with only one patient requiring breathing assistance in the ICU.

“For now, our priority remains inoculating the population as soon as possible, and this requires getting an adequate supply of vaccines at all times,” he said.

Masidi said that the state was working on new policies and would announce new moves and initiatives to expedite the vaccination programme in the state.

The state has so far fully inoculated 424,631 people, out of its 2.9 million target. It has been increasing the number of jabs to more than 40,000 jabs per day, close to its target of 50,000 per day.