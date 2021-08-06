Manpower Recalibration Programme: Get Immigration verification first before submitting application, HR Ministry tells employers

Foreign workers are pictured at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 ― Following the extension of the Manpower Recalibration Programme (RTK) until the end of the year, the Human Resources Ministry (MHR) is reminding employers to apply to the Immigration Department first for verification process and the verification approval of the undocumented migrant.

According to a statement today, MHR said after receiving the verification approval, employers are invited to submit their applications via the website, www.fwcms.com.my for the employment approval of the undocumented migrant by the ministry.

The extension of RTK was decided at the Cabinet Meeting on June 23 for implementation to start from July 1 to December 31. The government had earlier implemented the programme from November 2020 to June 30 this year.

MHR said the RTK programme is open to the plantation, manufacturing, construction and agricultural sectors including service sub-sectors such as restaurants, cargo, wholesale, retail, cleansing as well as washing.

Any enquiries on the programme can be forwarded to MHR Manpower Recalibration Programme secretariat at 03-8689 2822 or email to [email protected] ― Bernama