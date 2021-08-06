Health director: No Covid-19 cluster related to Aidiladha in Selangor, manufacturing biggest contributor

Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman says there is no cluster in Selangor related to the Aidiladha celebrations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman today said that the manufacturing sector is the biggest contributor to active Covid-19 clusters in the state at 54 per cent.

In a press conference, he added that there was no cluster in Selangor related to the Aidiladha celebrations, while the second and third largest contributors came from the service sector and construction sites.

“The main contributor to Covid-19 clusters in the state of Selangor is the manufacturing sector. This is followed by a service industry, construction sites, business, and lastly, community.

“We also found that there are no clusters in the state related to Aidiladha celebrations. This shows that the people in the state stuck to the SOPs given during the holiday period,” he said.

