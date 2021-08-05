Water supply crisis in Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu may last another seven days, says state exco

The state government, however, assured residents in the affected areas that they will continue to receive clean water supply through several initiatives until the repairs are completed by Wednesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 5 ― The water supply disruption involving 28,700 accounts around Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu since Monday is expected to continue for another seven days.

The state government, however, assured residents in the affected areas that they will continue to receive clean water supply through several initiatives until the repairs are completed by Wednesday.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology committee chairman Mamad Puteh said 20 tanker lorries have been mobilised with the assistance of state operators through National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“They include Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd, Perak Water Board, Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad, Syarikat Air Johor, Syarikat Air Darul Aman and Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan, and they will continue shipping water to the affected areas until the crisis is resolved.

“Besides, 66 static tanks have been put in place to help consumers obtain water while an additional 34 tanks will be deployed in stages,” he said in a media conference here today.

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) board of directors member Burhanuddin Helmi Mohamed and SPAN operations director Azrul Raimee Ramli were also present.

Mamad said the water supply crisis which is the worst in Terengganu is affecting five constituencies and 104 village security development committees. It is also the first ever case of damaged pump that occurred at the riverbed of Sungai Terengganu.

SATU had earlier announced a water supply disruption when a pump measuring 1,200 milimetres broke down at the riverbed of Sungai Terengganu early Monday morning.

Repairs will be complicated and require experienced and highly skilled contractors. Currently 10 divers have been engaged to carry out repairs around the clock.

The affected areas in Kuala Nerus include Bukit Jong, Maras, Gong Badak, Sungai Ikan, Bukit Berangan, Alur Jambu, Gemuroh, Batu Rakit, Tok Jembal, Ladang Sentosa, Alor Damak, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Bukit Sudu, Pagar Besi, Padang Nenas, Mengabang Telipot, Tepoh, Lingai, Mengabang Telong, Padang Hangus, Bukit Wan, Wakaf Tengah and Pagar Ubi.

In Kuala Terengganu, the affected areas are Buluh Gading Masjid, Buluh Gading Dewan, part of Banggol Peradong, Kampung Manir, Banggol Tuan Muda, Kampung Tualang, Petai Bubus, Kebor Air, Paya Datu, Teluk Menara and Jeram.

When asked if the damaged pump was due to sand dredging activities in Sungai Terengganu conducted by a company, Mamad said investigations were being conducted by several government agencies, including the State Economic Planning Unit and the Terengganu Land and Mines Office.

“Based on preliminary investigations, there are signs of erosion under the pipe that caused a 10-metre deep crater. Investigations will be conducted using sonar to identify if craters exist in other areas to avoid the same problem occurring in the future,” he said.

Mamad said that repair work on the pipe using the clamping method is expected to proceed smoothly to ensure water supply can resume according to the planned work schedule.

“In addition, SATU will also start up the Bukit Berapit plant under the Northern Terengganu Project, which is capable of producing 50 million litres of water a day, within two weeks,” he said. ― Bernama