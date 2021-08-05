Three more MPs give statements to police on rally

(From left) Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, PKR chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul and Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, August 5, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Three more members of parliament (MPs) have given their statements to police in connection with a rally by opposition elected representatives here on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said police recorded the statements of Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto and Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

He said they turned up at the police station in stages from 10am.

“Investigations are continuing, and I believe more will be called up soon to help in the investigation into the gathering. Police need to see when they are available to record their statements,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, six MPs had their statements recorded at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters over the same matter.

A group of opposition MPs had gathered at Dataran Merdeka and then tried to march to Parliament to demand that the House be opened for a special sitting although the session had been postponed on the advice of the Health Ministry because of Covid-19 cases.

However, they dispersed peacefully on the instruction of police. ― Bernama