PAS chides Muafakat ally Umno for sowing discord among Muslim community with Perikatan snub

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man slammed Umno and its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today for yanking support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Tuan Ibrahim said that Umno’s withdrawal is not in line with the two parties’ Malay-Muslim-centric coalition Muafakat Nasional’s (MN) charter.

“The action is also not in line with the spirit of unification of the ‘ummah’ as enshrined in the Muafakat Nasional Charter,” he said, using the Arabic term referring to the Muslim community.

“It will indirectly jeopardise the planning of the National Recovery Plan and efforts to address the spread of the Covid 19 epidemic, as well as efforts to help the people who are badly affected now.”

However, he said that PAS will continue to back MN’s mission to maintain Malay-Muslim political power for the sake of the nation’s well-being.

PAS has three ministers and five deputy ministers in the Muhyiddin administration, including Tuan Ibrahim himself.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was also appointed a special envoy to the Middle East.

Two days ago, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that he has enough of the party’s federal lawmakers to have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government.

The Umno chief told a press conference held after the party’s supreme council met yesterday evening that the letters were presented during an audience with the Agong.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September, while insisting that he still has the required majority support from lawmakers in the form of statutory declarations (SD) to lead Malaysia.

Later that day, Ahmad Zahid said that additional statutory declarations have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to solidify his party’s rejection of the Muhyiddin administration.

Ahmad Zahid also disputed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s insistence earlier today that the latter still possessed majority support in Parliament.