Pandelela overcomes wobbly start to finish 12th in Tokyo Olympics 10m platform dive

Pandelela scored a total of 245.85 points during the final of the women's 10m platform diving event. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Malaysia’s diving campaign at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end today when sole survivor Pandelela Rinong finished 12th in the finals of the women’s individual 10m platform event.

The Sarawakian, who won bronze in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics had a terrible first dive, losing control of her legs upon entry and scoring just 18.0 marks.

But the gutsy 28-year-old recovered and scored 71.05 in her second jump, 60.80 in her third, 52.80 for her fourth dive and closed with 43.20 for a total of 245.85 points.

China’s Chen Yuxi, 15, scored 82.50, 76.80, 85.80, 89.10 and 91.20 to take the silver medal with a total of 425.40 points while bronze went to Australia’s Melissa Wu with 371.40 points.

The day however belonged to China’s 14-year-old phenom, Quan Hongchan, who put on an incredible show, scoring close to 100 points in all her dives.

She began with a similar score to teammate Chen but after that made the event her own, also with near perfect scores of 96.00, 95.70, 96.00 and 96.00 for an incredible 466.20 points.