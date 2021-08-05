Muar MP Syed Saddiq arrives at JB court to face money laundering charge

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (left) has a word with his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo at the Johor Baru Sessions Court August 5, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 5 ― Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman arrived at the Johor Baru Sessions Court today to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

The 28-year-old former youth and sports minister was seen about 9am with his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who is also the Puchong MP, and his family members including his mother.

Syed Saddiq is expected to face two charges under AMLA for alleged money laundering activities, related to the charge he faced at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last month.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) informed the media that an MP will be charged at the court today.

Syed Saddiq previously faced two charges in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on July 22.

The first charge involved the misappropriation of political funds of about RM1 million, while the second charge involved the offense of misusing campaign contribution of RM120,000 meant for the 14th general election in 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the two charges.