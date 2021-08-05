Covid-19: Govt targets to vaccinate 40pc of Johor’s adult population by Aug 31, says Muhyiddin

The prime minister said he had directed National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to look into the situation regarding the vaccination programme in Johor. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MUAR, Aug 5 ― The federal government is targeting to get at least 40 per cent of Johor’s adult population inoculated by August 31 as it ramps up Covid-19 vaccination in the state, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said he had directed National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to look into the situation regarding the vaccination programme in Johor.

He said this was following Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s statement expressing disappointment over the relatively low vaccination rate in Johor.

“I can see that in Johor it (vaccination rate) is still low compared to some states which have reached 60 to 70 per cent.

“So, the latest is that the minister has held a meeting with the mentri besar, and it is said that at least 1.5 million doses will be sent to Johor,” he told reporters after visiting the Felda Lenga mobile vaccination centre (PPV) in Pagoh, near here, today. ― Bernama

