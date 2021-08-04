‘Wild party’ in Penang: 20 individuals, including four minors plead guilty to SOP violation of MCO

All the accused were charged with committing the offence during the MCO period at a house in Halaman Bukit Gambir 8 at midnight on August 1. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 ― Twenty individuals, including four minors, were charged at the Sessions Court here today with violating the standard operating procedures of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan by partying on August 1.

Muhammad Faiz Fazlee, 18, Muhammad Afiq Ali, 19, Fazrul Hisham Faizal, 19, Nor Athirah Farizami Zali Zaidi, 19, Nur Umairah Mohd Rashidi, 19, Noorilyana Sufi Noorhisham, 19, Muhammad Aznil Mohd Azmi, 20, Muhamad Danial Hakim Jamil, 20, Muhammad Isa Ramli, 20, Mohamad Muhaiman Hassim, 20, Nurul Izzaty Anuar, 20, Mohammad Aidiel Nazeem Farihan, 22, Nur Farah Wahidah Roslee, 23, Nur Amira Mohd Nasir, 24, Mohamad Fekri Amri Mohd Poudzi, 25, Nur Farah Hanis Mohd Hazri, 25, and four minors, all 17-years-old, pleaded guilty after the charge was read to them before Sessions Court Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

The charge was framed under Regulation 8 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021, an offence punishable under Regulation 17 (1) of the same Regulations which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to six-month, or with both, upon conviction.

Norsalha fined all the 16 accused RM3,000 each and allowed the four minors bail of RM2,000 each with one surety pending a report from the Social Welfare Department and set September 7 for sentencing.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrates’ Court, all the 16 accused who also faced three separate charges of possessing ketamine, methamphetamine and cannabis pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate R. Manomani.

They were accused of possessing 0.5 grammes (g) of ketamine, 0.6g of methamphetamine and 0.56g of cannabis under Section 12 (3), Section 6 and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Manomani allowed all the 16 accused bail of RM2,000 for each charge with one surety while the four minors were allowed bail of RM500 each on each charge with one surety and fixed October 5 for mention pending the chemist report.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Muhammad Isa, Mohamad Muhaiman, Nor Athirah and Nur Umairah claimed trial to the charge under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for testing positive for drugs, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed them bail of RM1,500 each with one surety and set October 5 for case mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim and Fatin Nur Athirah Zainudin while all the accused were represented by lawyer RSN Rayer. ― Bernama