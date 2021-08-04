Warisan says will never support Perikatan, tells PM to reconvene Parliament now

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves at reporters as he arrives Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — There is no need for the prime minister to wait until next month for Parliament to reconvene and table his motion of confidence, Parti Warisan Sabah said today.

Its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that Parliament should reconvene immediately to show whether the embattled Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has the support of the House.

“That will clear the air and there is no need to wait until September.

“This motion of confidence should be the sole issue debated in this immediate session. It should not be mixed up with other issues concerning the 12th Malaysia Plan and the budget that will be discussed in the parliamentary session scheduled in September,” said Shafie in a statement today.

The Semporna MP said this following the announcement by Muhyiddin earlier today that he would show he had majority backing in Parliament in September when the House reconvenes.

Muhyiddin is under pressure to step down after his relationship with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi soured and at least 12 MPs announced they were retracting their support for him.

Warisan, who has eight MPs, was among the Opposition bloc who had protested against the shutting down of Parliament on Monday and called for the immediate reconvening and the resignation of Muhyiddin.

Warisan earlier today had to shut down rumours that the party would switch sides and support the PN government following the circulation of a fake press statement claiming it was switching sides and now supporting PN.

Shafie said the party is standing firm in its decision not to support PN and any news or reports being spread claiming otherwise was false and malicious.

“All our Members of Parliament are intact and strongly call for the Prime Minister and his cabinet to resign,” he said.

Warisan Youth chief Datuk Azis Jamman further clarified on Twitter, saying that the party will not support a “defective government”, and had not sent a letter to the Agong in support of PN as claimed.

“I can assure you that no such letter was sent,” Azis posted, in reply to accusation that the party has been among those who switched allegiance to support Muhyiddin.