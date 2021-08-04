Opposition leaders seek special sitting of Parliament before Aug 9 for PM confidence vote

Opposition leaders said it would be unfair for the government to delay until September the vote on the motion of confidence for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whose current standing as prime minister is in doubt. — Malaysia Information Department/Nazri Rapaai handout pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The leaders of Opposition parties have called for another special sitting of Parliament to be held no later than August 9 to debate and vote on the motion of confidence for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remain as prime minister.

In a joint statement, they said that the special sitting should be held based on Standing Order 11(3).

They added that it would be unfair for the government to delay until September the vote on the motion of confidence for Muhyiddin, whose current standing as prime minister is in doubt.

“This is because we take into account the pandemic that continues to hold the people in its grip, the number of deaths from Covid-19 that continues to rise ever so high daily, the economic situation that remains weak, and the question of government stability that must be solved now.

“Therefore, we are of the opinion that the confidence vote must be presented, discussed and decided now without delay to end the issue of the prime minister’s legitimacy,” they said.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Selangau MP Baru Bian, Muda leader Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Independent MP Maszlee Malik.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September, and insisted that he still retains the majority support of lawmakers, in the form of statutory declarations, to continue as prime minister.

This comes after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday claimed that enough of his party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional government.