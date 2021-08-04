Man charged with sexual assault, rape of 10-year-old girl at Johor welfare home

The man, who has a child of his own, was charged with committing the offences on the 10-year-old girl at a welfare home in Taman Century here in May this year. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 4 — A general worker at a welfare home pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of physical sexual assault and rape of a 10-year-old inmate.

Sai Kim Kok, 42, made the plea before judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

The man, who has a child of his own, was charged with committing the offences on the 10-year-old girl at a welfare home in Taman Century here in May this year.

He was charged with three counts of committing physical sexual assault under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

On the rape charge, he was charged under Section 376(2)(e) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of not less than 10 years and shall also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Chan Choon Yew requested the court to not allow the accused bail as the victim was still staying at the home where the accused was working.

Following which, Wan Mohd Norisham did not allow bail and set Sept 22 for mention for the accused to appoint a counsel, as well as for submission of documents. — Bernama



