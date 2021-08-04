Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases hover round 20,000-mark today with record 19,819 infections

A general view of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre in Bandar Tun Razak July 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia today reported a new all-time high for the most Covid-19 daily infections in 24 hours, with the Health Ministry recording 19,819 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,183,110 since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remains the state with the highest number of infection at 8,377 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur which recorded 2,467 cases.

MORE TO COME