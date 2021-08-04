Mahdzir Khalid denies receiving info on appointment as minister

An article published by a local news portal stated that the Padang Terap MP has been appointed as Energy and Natural Resources Minister replacing Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah who resigned yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid today denied receiving any information about him being appointed as Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

“I have not received any information about the news which was being circulated since yesterday,” he tweeted today with an attached news article on the purported appointment.

The article published by a local news portal stated that the Padang Terap MP has been appointed as Energy and Natural Resources Minister replacing Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah who resigned yesterday. ― Bernama