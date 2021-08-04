Johor Amanah urges Johor Umno to make its stand known with confidence vote in state assembly

Johor Amanah think tank chief Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said Johor Umno’s position in the matter was important as it would also be an extension of support for its party president. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 4 — Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today called on Johor Umno to state its stand, following the party’s rejection of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his administration.

Johor Amanah think tank chief Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said Johor Umno’s position in the matter was important as it would also be an extension of support for its party president.

He said until today, Johor Umno’s stand is still unknown as no statement has been issued by the party’s state leadership.

“All we can see after (Datuk Seri) Ahmad Zahid’s statement yesterday is that Umno is divided on the matter.

“In (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin’s announcement earlier, we can see Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is from Umno, firmly by the prime minister’s side.

“Now it is up to Johor Umno to decide whether to support its president or some of its MPs who still support Muhyiddin’s leadership,” said Mohd Zuhan when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The political analyst said this in response to Johor Umno’s position in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government that is also led by the party’s state chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad as mentri besar.

Mohd Zuhan said a vote of confidence must be held in the state assembly sitting to find out if Hasni’s leadership as the Johor mentri besar has the support of the majority of state assemblymen.

He explained that in such circumstances, Hasni may have to seek a confidence vote in the next state assembly session.

“Now it is the turn of the Johor mentri besar to present a vote of confidence on his leadership after the decision to hold the same matter by the prime minister at the Dewan Rakyat sitting this September,” he said.

Mohd Zuhan, who has commented on various political scenarios in the past, said it was a matter of importance for Johor Umno for Hasni to prove that he has the full support of the assemblymen to administer the state.

“Anything can happen in the near future, including the withdrawal of support from the state PN’s main component, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and Umno who do not agree with Hasni’s decision,” he said.

At present, the Johor PN government holds a slim majority in the 56-seat Johor assembly with 29 seats to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 27.

The breakdown puts Umno and DAP with 14 seats each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (12), Amanah (six), PKR (seven), MIC (two) and PAS (one).

If a PN-friendly assemblyman withdraws his support from the ruling coalition, it will see Johor having 28 seats each with PN and PH, effectively suspending the state assembly.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid claimed that enough of his party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw their support for Muhyiddin and the PN government, adding that the declarations were presented during an audience with the Agong.

He accused Muhyiddin and his government of defying and belittling the Agong by failing to abide by his decree that the Emergency Ordinances be tabled for debate in both Houses of Parliament.