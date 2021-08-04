Covid-19 vaccination: FT Islamic council targets 7,500 recipients through mobile PPV

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s mobile vaccination centre will start operating from today until September 12. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) is targeting 7,500 recipients to be vaccinated following the launch of its mobile vaccination centre (PPV) which starts operating from today until September 12.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar said the initiative was aimed at helping the government's efforts to speed up herd immunity to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with the main target group of asnaf (eligible to receive zakat or tithe) recipients of MAIWP Baitulmal who have yet to get an appointment date on MySejahtera.

“We try to be facilitators and bring the vaccination process closer to the community, as closely as possible, especially for the sick and elderly.

“There are those in our community who find it difficult and live quite far (to receive the vaccine), so when there is a service close to where they live, then they will turn up,” he told reporters at the launch of the programme here today.

Mohd Daud said the mobile PPVs are placed in four locations in the capital which were also close to the People's Housing Project (PPR) areas, namely, at Bandar Tun Razak Multipurpose Hall, Air Panas Multipurpose Hall in Setiawangsa, Taman Maluri Multipurpose Hall and Sri Petaling Community Centre.

Meanwhile, one of the vaccine recipients, Ramli Darus, 69, expressed his gratitude for receiving the vaccine easily and smoothly without having to travel far.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), everything went smoothly, the vaccination process was completed in an instant,” he said.

Another recipient, insurance executive Mohd Mahathir Ahmad Tajuddin, 29, can now heave a sigh of relief to finally receive the vaccine after having to decline his previous slot as he was infected with Covid-19.

“Actually, I was the only one who obtained an appointment on MySejahtera, but I was also getting a message that I could bring dependent too, so I brought my wife to receive the vaccine shot,” he said. ― Bernama