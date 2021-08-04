Court finds Nigerian man guilty of murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse two years ago, allows stay of sentence pending appeal

Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert is to be sent to the gallows to be hanged murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse Siti Kharina two years ago. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 ― The High Court here today ordered a Nigerian man to be sent to the gallows to be hanged after finding him guilty of murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse two years ago.

Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence on Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 38, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts.

However, he allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, when reading out the decision, he said, the testimony by the accused that he left the victim’s house on May 8, 2019, contradicted footage of a closed-circuit television camera at the Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya which recorded him leaving the premises the following day (May 9).

“Hence, the testimony by the accused that he was no longer with the victim on May 8, 2019, and had left the residence by then, is merely a denial,” he said.

He said the defence also did not dispute the traces of blood and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) belonging to the victim found on the shirt worn by the accused on the day of the incident.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail, while Gilbert was represented by lawyer Shafinah Taib.

Gilbert was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Siti Kharina at a condominium unit at Third Avenue Condominium in Cyberjaya between 12.41am on May 9 and 2.30pm on May 15, 2019.

Siti Kharina was reported to have gone missing on May 8, 2019, after she was last seen at the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4pm, that day.

The head nurse was later found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head at the condominium unit on May 15, the same year.

The victim was believed to have died between four and five days before her body was discovered. ― Bernama