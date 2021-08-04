PM leaves KL residence after Armed Forces chief arrives at PMO, AG now at Istana Negara (VIDEO)

A vehicle ferrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen departing from his residence in Bukit Damansara August 4, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen exiting his Bukit Damansara residence at 10:49 am this morning, state news agency Bernama reported.

Earlier this morning, a motorcade ferrying Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was seen entering the Perdana Putra Complex.

Kenderaan yang membawa Panglima Angkatan Tentera Jeneral Tan Sri Affendi Buang dilihat memasuki pintu protokol Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya pic.twitter.com/8nxqUtKrGF — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 4, 2021

According to Bernama, the motorcade was seen entering the compound of the Prime Minister’s Office around 10.

Similarly, Bernama also reported that Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was seen entering Istana Negara around 9:30am, ostensibly for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Attention today is at the Cabinet meeting as Muhyiddin is reportedly trying to consolidate control after some 10 Umno lawmakers had withdrawn their support for the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Muhyiddin, along with other key government officials, usually meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong prior to the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The weekly Cabinet meeting usually takes place on Wednesday mornings when Parliament is not in session, but today’s meeting appears to be running a little late.

Anticipation is high that Muhyiddin will deliver an official announcement later.

The country’s political situation received a jolt last week with a rare censure by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The King said he was “deeply saddened” by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in the Dewan Rakyat that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked without his royal assent and added that it had caused confusion in Parliament.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement later insisting that Muhyiddin and Takiyuddin had followed all the due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances on July 26.