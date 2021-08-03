Transport Ministry gets green light to open more industry Covid-19 vaccination centres

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said among the new PPVIN locations are in Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 3 — The Transport Ministry will open additional industry vaccination centres (PPVIN) specifically for the transport sector throughout the country to speed up the vaccination process.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said among the new PPVIN locations are in Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor.

He said the ministry has obtained approval from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) on the matter.

“On June 25, six PPVIN for the transportation sector have started operating to provide Covid-19 vaccination to frontline workers in the transport sector.

“In the first phase, a total of 55,000 frontline personnel from the land, air and maritime transport sectors, especially in the Klang Valley, will be given their vaccinations.

“The first PPVIN to open was at Port Klang, followed by the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Putra Heights LRT Station, KL Sentral, South Cheras Rapid Bus Complex and RedQ,” said Wee during a media conference held after visiting the Industrial Vaccination Centre at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Gelang Patah here today.

Wee said the addition of new PPVIN locations nationwide would benefit a total of 54,000 workers in the transport sector.

“The opening of PPVIN at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which starts today until October 11, will see a total of 27,165 frontline personnel in the maritime transport and logistics sector will receive their vaccinations.

“This includes personnel from three ports in the state, namely PTP, Tanjung Langsat Port and Johor Port,” he said.