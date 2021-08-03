Report: Takiyuddin is still law minister, says PAS council member in response to resignation talk

On July 26, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan announced that the government had decided not to extend the Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances post-August 1. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan will not be resigning in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding his announcement in Parliament on July 26 that the Emergency Ordinances (EO) were revoked on July 21.

Media outlet Astro Awani reported that Takiyuddin will be staying in his post as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, as confirmed by PAS Syura Council member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

“Takiyuddin will not resign. This was a collective decision (cancellation of the EO) by the Cabinet, not just the actions of one minister.

“No change of position, no change of portfolio, he remains as minister and we did what we should do for the people and the country," he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

On July 26, Takiyuddin announced that the government had decided not to extend the Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances post-August 1.

He revealed in Parliament that the six EOs drafted and enforced during that period were revoked by the government on July 21 after a Cabinet meeting on the same date.

This led to a huge uproar among Opposition parties in Parliament on July 29, when a statement was released by Istana Negara from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in which he said he had not given the royal assent that was constitutionally required to revoke the EOs.

Parliament was then forced to adjourn after the statement was read out loud by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Later that day, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Takiyuddin had observed and followed all due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the EOs on July 26.