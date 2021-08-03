In Kuala Lumpur, cops open investigation paper over man’s claim of police hurting his wife

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP D Saralathan said the police had also traced a Facebook posting that showed photos and a police report uploaded by the man. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Police have opened an investigation paper regarding a claim made by a Facebook user alleging the police for injuring and using force on his wife during her arrest by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters (IPD) last month.

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP D Saralathan said the police had also traced a Facebook posting that showed photos and a police report uploaded by the man.

“The police opened this investigation paper following a report made by the complainant to probe whether the police action was done according to the law or otherwise,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that they would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation on the case.

He said on July 25 at about 4.40pm the team raided a house in Setapak, adding that during the operation the 41-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife uttered abusive words against the police and started to yell to raise the attention of other residents.

“They also did not cooperate and prevented the police from carrying out their duties,” he said.

He said the couple was taken to the Wangsa Maju IPD narcotics office where the male suspect tested positive for drugs, adding that he was being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The two suspects were also detained under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from performing their duties and remanded for two days to assist in the investigation, he added.

Saralathan said the couple had also lodged a report on the incident at the Setapak police station after being released on police bail on July 31 at 2.32pm.

He stressed that the police would not hesitate to take action against its personnel for any misconduct, adding that members of the public who have relevant information can contact the Wangsa Maju IPD at 03-9289 9222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584/585 or any police station near them. ― Bernama