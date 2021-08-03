Covid-19: Sabah deputy CM urges industrial players to test staff using rapid antigen test kit

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam says industrial players are encouraged to get the Rapid Antigen Test Kit, which use saliva or nasal swab samples, to test their own staff for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 ― Sabah industrial players are encouraged to get the Rapid Antigen Test Kit, which uses saliva or nasal swab samples, to test their own staff for Covid-19, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

The Sabah Industrial Development Minister said the test kit is approved by the Health Ministry and the result of the test can be directly updated in the MySejahtera app.

“This test kit can be done at their own convenient time and workplace,” said Dr Joachim, who is also a practising doctor, in a statement today.

Earlier today he was given a briefing on Hazeldazzel Resources (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor for Salixium Rapid Antigen Test, presented by the company's Marketing Officer Shah Fareed Sham.

Sabah recorded 1,166 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, soaring accumulative cases to 86,889. ― Bernama