Report: PAS minister Takiyuddin in hospital after undergoing angiogram

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan addresses members of Parliament during a special sitting on July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan is currently hospitalised after undergoing an angiogram last Friday, PAS confirmed today.

PAS information chief Mohd Shahir Abu Hassan said the operation was to detect possible blocked arteries, Malaysiakini reported.

“Yes, he had to undergo heart surgery (angiogram),” Shahrir was quoted saying.

An angiogram is a medical procedure using X-ray to check the blood vessels for possible blood flow obstruction to the heart.

Shahrir said Takiyuddin’s aide only informed the Islamist party today.

Takiyuddin is also PAS’ secretary-general.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said he had spoken to Takiyuddin after the operation.

“Alhamdulillah he has safely undergone the procedure and he said the doctors have also inserted a stent at the clogged artery.

“Alhamdulillah all went well and (he) is expected to be discharged within a day or two,” Tuan Ibrahim posted on his Facebook page.

Takiyuddin was admonished by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last week after he announced the revocation of six Emergency Ordinances (EO) in Parliament without royal consent.

Istana Negara conveyed the King’s disappointment with Takiyuddin for giving an inaccurate account and confusing the Dewan Rakyat and acting contrary to his decree to table and debate the revocation of the EO.