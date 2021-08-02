Police set up special team in look into allegations of organised crime, gangsterism in Ipoh

Yahaya said the team was established to verify the authenticity of a Facebook message on gangsters which had gone viral earlier. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 2 — The police have set up a special team to investigate gangsterism activities in Ipoh following allegations made by a Facebook user yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the team was established to verify the authenticity of the viral message on the group’s alleged activities shared by a Facebook user under profile name Meganathan Nathan, which had gained public attention.

“The police view this individual’s complaint seriously. The Ipoh district police would like to thank the informant on this matter.

However, he advised the public not to reveal personal details and make complaints on confidential matters online for safety reasons.

Yahaya said that any complaints or information should be sent to the proper channel to the district control centre (DCC), Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) at 05-254 2222 or email to the Ipoh district police chief at [email protected]

All information on the criminal activities in Ipoh can also be channelled to the Criminal Investigation Division head via e-mail [email protected] and the identity of the information will be kept confidential, he said in a statement today.

Earlier, allegations pertaining to an organised crime group in Ipoh that involves teenagers, known as Gang Thilai 04, went viral on Facebook. — Bernama