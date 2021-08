Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the states have been given the authority to decide and no longer have to wait for permission from the federal Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — States can announce and carry out their own Covid-19 walk-in vaccination programmes for senior citizens, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He said the states have been given the authority to decide and no longer have to wait for permission from the federal Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

MORE TO COME