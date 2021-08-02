In Sabah, police rearrest fourth detainee who fled Covid-19 quarantine centre in Penampang

Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the detainee, Mohd Rahman Basir, 24, a Filipino, was recaptured following a tip-off from the public, at Kilometre 3, Jalan Spur, Papar at 2.20pm today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PENAMPANG, Aug 2 ― Police have rearrested the fourth detainee who escaped while being quarantined at the Covid-19 quarantine and low-risk treatment centre (PKRC) of the Native Courts Training Institute here.

Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the detainee, Mohd Rahman Basir, 24, a Filipino, was recaptured following a tip-off from the public, at Kilometre 3, Jalan Spur, Papar at 2.20pm today.

“Police would like to thank the community and all parties involved in helping to channel information leading to the rearrest of the detainee.

“Therefore, people who had close contact or have met with the four detainees when they escaped should immediately come forward for the Covid-19 screening test,” he said in a statement, tonight.

On July 24, four detainees were transferred from the Penampang police station lock-up to the PKRC after being confirmed positive for Covid-19, before they fled the quarantine centre at 3.30am yesterday.

Three detainees, namely two Filipinos Mohd Diyazmir Razif Rudyaz, 20, and Salman Arip, 19, as well as a local man Arippian Abdul, 27, were recaptured at Lorong Wijaya 1, Taman Wijaya, Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu, at 5.45pm yesterday. ― Bernama