Sarawak govt thanks Agong for proclaiming state Emergency until February 2022

KUCHING, July 31 — The Sarawak state government today thanked Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for extending the Proclamation of Emergency in the state by another six months from August 2 to February 2 next year.

“On behalf of the state government, we are confident that the proclamation is consistent with the views of the state government that gives priority to the safety and wellbeing of the people,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The CMO said the proclamation is also in line with the practice of parliamentary democracy in the state.

“With this Proclamation of Emergency, it means that the Sarawak state election, which must be held within a specific period, can be postponed to a later date when the Covid-19 situation has reached an acceptable level,” it said.

The CMO said the election can be held safely upon the advice of the health authority and related agencies based on scientific data.

It also expressed its appreciation to the King over his concern in guaranteeing that the election is held when the pandemic situation in Sarawak is under control and will not affect the safety of the people.

“However, to ensure that the practice of parliamentary democracy is safeguarded, the mandate from the people must be obtained as soon as the pandemic situation allows it,” the CMO said.

“Therefore, in accordance with the Emergency Ordinance, the Emergency will end on February 2, 2022 or can be terminated earlier by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong taking into consideration the view of the state government.

“With this provision, the mandate from the people is assured and will be sought as soon as the pandemic situation can be placed under control.

“What is important is that it must be based on scientific data and advice from professionals while the safety and health of the people will not be compromised,” the CMO said.

In a gazette notification dated July 29, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, decreed that the Emergency in Sarawak was extended from August 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proclamation of Emergency, made under clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, means that elections for the Sarawak state assembly are now suspended.