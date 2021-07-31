PKR: Anwar does not have audience with Agong today

Media reports in question had quoted unnamed sources as claiming that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) had been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.\. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — PKR has denied media reports that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be holding an audience with its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon.

In a brief statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the reports were simply untrue.

“This is fake news.

“I seek the cooperation of media friends to obtain authentic information from the right sources before publishing news to avoid any confusion or misunderstanding,” he said in a statement today.

The media reports in question had quoted unnamed sources as claiming that the Opposition Leader had been granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan at 2.30pm today.