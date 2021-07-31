Over 20 million Covid-19 vaccine shots given in Malaysia as of July 30

According to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV), the national vaccination rate against the Covid-19 pandemic continues at a steady pace, with approximately 20,014,549 cumulative doses administered so far. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The national vaccination rate against the Covid-19 pandemic continues at a steady pace, with approximately 20,014,549 cumulative doses administered so far.

According to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV), this includes those who have only taken one dose, as well as those who have taken both doses.

On Twitter, it stated that 13,500,479 people have received their first dose, while 6,514,070 have been given their second dose.

The state or Federal Territory with the highest number of vaccinations is the Klang Valley with 5,565,789 first doses and 2,113,511 second doses.

This is followed by Sarawak with 1,698,622 first doses and 1,275,937 second doses, and Johor with 1,078,414 first doses and 430,509 second doses.

Yesterday saw approximately 512,097 vaccine doses administered nationwide, with Selangor the highest at 93,290 first doses and 66,351 second doses.

This was followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 56,511 first doses and 34,617 second doses, and Johor with 38,490 first doses and 7,876 second doses.

Of yesterday’s national total for vaccinations, 315,737 were for first doses, while the remaining 196,360 were for second doses.

JKJAV’s Ops Surge Capacity saw a total of 256,466 vaccinations administered in the Klang Valley alone for yesterday, of which 153,778 are first doses while 102,688 are second doses.

The Klang Valley’s current adult population coverage stands at 90.3 per cent for the first dose, and 34.3 per cent for the second dose, according to the JKJAV.