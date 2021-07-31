Johor police: Man dies in crash involving three vehicles in Mersing

Mersing police said a man died while his wife suffered chest pain after being involved in a crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre One, Jalan Mersing-Endau this morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MERSING, July 31 — A man died while his wife suffered chest pain after being involved in a crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre One, Jalan Mersing-Endau near Endau town here, this morning.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said in the 8am incident, the deceased, Ali K. Moideen Kutty, 59, and his wife, A’mariah Harun, 53, were travelling from their house in Endau towards Penyabong.

“The accident is believed to be caused by a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry driven by a 32-year-old man with a 39-year-old male assistant from Batu Pahat heading to Tanjung Gemok, Rompin, Pahang.

“While approaching a junction, the lorry was believed to have lost control and hit the divider and skidded into the opposite lane before colliding with the victim’s Ford Ranger and another car on the shoulder of the road near a food stall,” he said in a statement today.

The victim who was pinned to the seat died at the scene due to severe injuries, while his wife suffered chest pain, he said, adding that the lorry driver and his assistant suffered mild injuries.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Mersing Hospital for a post-mortem after the Covid-19 swab test results were obtained, while his wife was sent to the Endau Health Clinic for treatment.

Police detained the lorry driver to assist in the investigation, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving that causes death. — Bernama