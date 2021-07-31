CM: Sarawak govt will not leave rural folks unvaccinated against Covid-19

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (left), Tan Sri James Jemut Masing (2nd left) and others watching a recipient getting his second jab at Nanga Jagau July 31, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KANOWIT, July 31 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has assured that Sarawak government will spare no efforts in bringing and completing its Covid-19 vaccination programme to its people, including those in the far reaches of the rural areas.

He said for instance, it has and would continue to reach out to even the small population in very remote rural areas in giving the second dose.

“Now we are in the midst of giving a second dose. We will come to deliver them by air, road and river.

“Our administrative officers at ground level will continue to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Combat Medic Vaccination Team (CMVT) and the Health Department.

“To date, the combined team has given the second dose to more than 7,000 people in places like in the interior Baram, Limbang, Lawas and now in Nanga Jagau,” he told reporters avter visiting the Temenggong Masam hall vaccination centre (PPV) in the remote Nanga Jagau resettlement scheme here today.

Nanga Jagau, a former Rajang Security Command (RASCOM) area, has 21 longhouses with 309 families and a population of about 2,000.

He said on Aug 5 the CMVT would visit Long Singut, an Orang Ulu settlement in the interior of Baleh in Kapit and which is very close to the Kalimantan border, with 178 people expected to receive their second dose.

Abang Johari also advised those who have yet to get themselves vaccinated to go for vaccination as soon as possible.

He said this was very important in order for them to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours in longhouses and villages.

Touching on Kanowit district, Abang Johari said he was very happy to note that 86 per cent of those eligible had received the second dose.

“This means there’s already herd immunity here.

“On behalf of the state government, I’d like to thank those involved in the operations as well as the people themselves for their close cooperation and very good response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari reiterated his call for the people in the state to continue to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite having given the second dose.

“I would advise all to always wear their face masks and observe physical distancing in public places.

“This is to protect themselves, especially now that we have the new variants spreading,” he said.

He also said with the second dose the body defence system was in a much better position to provide protection against Covid-19.

On another matter, he said about 65 per cent of the people in the state had received the second dose.

He was hopeful by the end of August this would increase to 80 per cent.

On the current positive cases in the state, he said the daily figures were fluctuating.

“But the most important thing is we have reduced the fatality rate, the ICU bed occupancy and hospitalisation rate.

“This indicates that we are successful in the fight against Covid-19. It also means our vaccination programme has been effective.

“Most of the positive cases are from Category 1 and Category 2 and not from the severe cases.

“So far, we are one of the best in the vaccination programme rollout in the nation,” he said.

He also congratulated members of the security forces in conjunction with the National Warriors’ Day celebration today.

He said it was their sacrifice and their commitment that had brought peace and security to the country.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent.

Others present were Eastern Field Command commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, First Division Infantry commander Major-General Datuk Dzulkifli Mustaffa and Ninth Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Shamshor Jaafar. — Borneo Post