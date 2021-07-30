Health minister: Daily Covid-19 vaccination exceeds 500,000 doses for four consecutive days

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre stationed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The daily Covid-19 vaccination recorded more than 500,000 doses for the past four consecutive days, with 556,404 doses administered yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic on his Twitter, said the number of vaccine doses administered yesterday was the highest since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was launched last February 24.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin pada 29 Julai 2021.



Total dose administered on 29 July 2021. #LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/3sXjgRZX5n — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) July 30, 2021

He said of the total doses administered yesterday, 343,530 were for the first dose and 212,874 were for the second dose recipients.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), via Twitter, said that cumulatively, a total of 19,502,452 doses have been administered in the country as of yesterday. ― Bernama