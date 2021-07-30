Ahmad Maslan’s money laundering, giving false statement trial to begin in June 2022

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The trial of Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who is facing charges of money laundering and providing false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), will begin in June next year.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh fixed 23 days to hear the case, namely from June 7 to 9; June 13 to 15; July 18 to 21; July 25 to 28; August 15 to 19; and August 22 to 25.

The case was fixed for first mention today for the two charges against Ahmad, 55, to be re-read to him after Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah on July 13 allowed his application to have his case transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

However, Ahmad’s lawyer, Hamidi Mohd Noh told the court that his client could not attend today’s proceedings because he had come into close contact with two individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

The defence team is therefore requesting for another mention date for the charges against Ahmad to be re-read, he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar said the prosecution had received a representation letter from the defence team.

Judge Ahmad Shahir set August 24 for re-mention of the case.

On the charge of money laundering, Ahmad was alleged to have violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

He is alleged to have received the money, believed to be proceeds of illegal activities, via a check from AmIslamic Bank Berhad dated November 27, 2013 which he personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The other charge was for giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the issue at the media conference room, at the Parliament building between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both if found guilty. ― Bernama