GPS upholds constitutional monarchy, says party sec-gen after King voices displeasure with Emergency revocation

KUCHING, July 29 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) fully supports the country’s system of constitutional monarchy, the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said in a statement tonight that as the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic and was striving for economic recovery, political stability was vital.

“We need to focus on ensuring the success of the National Recovery Plan for the sake of the people’s well-being and health as well as economic recovery.

“Let’s all pray that the political turmoil that has plagued the country ends soon, and the country will be free of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nanta, who is also the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

The statement came after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said he was “deeply saddened” by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked.

The Agong also said the minister’s remarks have confused Parliament, and that the announcement was “not accurate”.

The King’s statement was met with calls for Takiyuddin’s resignation as well as for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as prime minister. — Borneo Post Online