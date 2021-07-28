Malaysia hits over 18 million vaccination rate yesterday, with Operation Surge Capacity jabs at 238,518

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Eastin Hotel, Petaling Jaya July 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A total of 18,393,347 Covid-19 vaccine jabs have been administered nationwide as of yesterday.

Of the 553,871 shots delivered to arms yesterday, Operation Surge Capacity, which was started to cover residents in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor owing to the surging infection numbers, contributed 238,518 jabs.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) revealed the numbers today, via Twitter.

Under Operation Surge Capacity, 144,285 people were administered with their first doses, while 94,233 completed their vaccination.

On July 16, the government introduced the programme to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will receive their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination by August 1.

As of yesterday, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), 5,112,057 residents in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have received their first doses, while 1,831,585 people have completed their doses.