Khairy: Malaysia already got 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 – Malaysia has received over 26 million doses of vaccines to date, with more expected to arrive in coming months, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Khairy Jamaluddin said.

During his speech in Parliament today, Khary explained that 23.88 million doses were from government procurement while the rest were contributions from allied nations.

“As of July 26, the number of vaccines received from manufacturers through government procurement was 23.88 million doses. From this value 1,085,790 doses were received in the first quarter (of the year), 8,906,530 received in the second quarter (of the year), while the remaining vaccines were received in July.

“Apart from government procurement, Malaysia has also received donation of vaccines from three countries, namely Japan that contributed 998,400 AstraZeneca vaccine received on July 1, the United States that provided 1,000,350 Pfizer dosed received on July 5 and China that contributed 500,000 Sinovac vaccine that was received on July 16.

“This means the vaccines received by the government through procurement and contributions from foreign nations to date are 26.3 million doses,’’ he said.

Khairy said the government was still in talks with other nations for additional donations.

He said the Foreign Ministry was in discussions with Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, among others.

“The donated vaccines from these countries will further help Malaysia’s vaccination rate apart from the supply of vaccine procured by the government,’’ he said when thanking the donor countries.

To date, Khairy said 9.09 million doses were distributed to the Klang Valley encompassing Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

This was followed by Sarawak (3.65 million), Johor (2.06 million), Sabah (1.86 million), Perak (1.44 million), Penang (1.26 million), Kedah (1.11 million), Negri Sembilan (1.02 million), Pahang (948,000), Kelantan (914,000), Terengganu (795,000), Melaka (623,000), Labuan (236,000) and Perlis (218,000).