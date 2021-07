EMCO for 40 places in three states from Friday; 31 places in Sabah alone

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The National Security Council is putting 40 localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Pahang under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks, starting July 30 until August 12.

A list released by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today showed that 31 out of the 40 are located in Sabah, which was the epicentre of Malaysia’s third Covid-19 wave last year and has since transitioned to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

The affected places in Sabah included 11 localities in Tuaran: Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bolong Baru, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Kampung Lapasan, Kampung Serusop, Kampung Sungai Damit, Kampung Timbok, Kampung Simpangan, Taman Sri Rugading and Taman Telipok Ria; four in Sandakan - Flat LPPB Sri Taman, Lorong 1-8, Taman Kenari, Taman Mawar and People’s Housing Project (PPR) Taman Murni; three in Penampang — Apartment Taman Suria, Kampung Mangkadatan Notoruss and Taman Penampang Fasa 2; three in Tawau — Kampung Lahat-Lahat in Pulau Sebatik, Blok 5 Kampung Titingan and Taman Perwira Ranggu; two in Kinabatangan — Ladang Bukit Mas and Ladang Linbar 1; two in Tenom — Kampung Mamaitom and SKIM Kuala Tomani; two in Putatan — Kampung Meruntum Fasa 3 and People’s Housing projects (PPR) Sri Keramat as well as Kampung Talantang 1 in Kota Marudu, Country Heights Phase 2 and 3 (including shophouses) in Penampang, Kampung Ayer in Kudat and Kampung Pengalat Besar in Papar.

In Kelantan, the affected places are six Orang Asli villages in Pos Brooke, Gua Musang. They are: Kampung Cekau, Kampung Jedip WCT, Kampung Seng Sang, Kampung Lojing, Kampung Sendrop and Kampung Penangau.

In Pahang, the two affected localities were named as: Taman Amalina Lestari in mukim Gali, Raub; and Ladang Bukit Berembun in mukim Keratong, Raub.

The NSC also extended the EMCO for two more places in Papar, Sabah from July 30 to August 12. They are: Blok Angsana and Blok Sumboisumboi at the Kampung Seberang Benoni.

However, the EMCO ends tomorrow for these localities in Sabah: Kampung Lubak in Beaufort; Blok 2, Blok 6 and Blok 9 of PPR Taman Mesra in Sandakan; Kampung Melamam, Sipitang and Kampung Landung Ayang in Kudat.