KOTA KINABALU, April 11 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Sabah branch, has requested that facilities of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) be utilised to strengthen operations in combating the misappropriation of fuel subsidies, particularly in coastal and border areas of Sabah.

State KPDN director Shahril Nizam Shahidin said the effort is seen as capable of helping the ministry expand its operational reach, especially in addressing smuggling activities and the misuse of controlled goods, such as petrol and diesel.

“It serves as an important platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation, information sharing, and coordination of actions between KPDN and the RMN, towards enhancing the effectiveness of enforcement in tackling the misappropriation of government subsidies in an integrated manner.

“At the same time, it ensures that supply security and market stability are always maintained,” he said in a statement here, today, after receiving a courtesy call from Eastern Fleet deputy commander, Rear Admiral Erman Shahril Adlan, yesterday.

Shahril Nizam said that, among other matters discussed during the meeting, was the implementation of integrated operations, which will be further refined in terms of mechanisms and jurisdiction, to ensure that enforcement actions can be carried out in a more organised and high-impact manner.

He added that the move is expected to enhance monitoring and enforcement capabilities, thereby ensuring that supply security and market stability in Sabah continue to be safeguarded.

“Another key topic discussed was the implementation of the Rahmah Madani Sales programme, as an initiative to help ease the cost of living for the people,” he said. — Bernama