Housing developers get nod to resume operations under Phase One of NRP

A ongoing condominium project is pictured in Taman Batu Muda October 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The housing development sector is allowed to operate under Phases One and Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective immediately, said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) today.

KPKT said the permission to operate is applicable to housing developers which are still active with valid Advertising Permit and Developer’s License (APDL) under the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1996 (Act 118).

In a statement today, KPKT said the decision was made in the Pandemic Management Technical Working Committee meeting on July 23.

Under Phase One of the NRP, the activities allowed to operate are the housing developer's management office, handing over vacant possession notices and house keys.

Other activities allowed are critical damage repairs during the defect liability period; and construction works for Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) for G1 to G4 contractors, it said.

Under Phase Two of the NRP, the additional activities allowed are sales and marketing at the developer’s office, sales agent, sales gallery, show unit and subsale property units.

KPKT said the permission for housing development sector to operate is subject to compliance with the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) which can be downloaded from KPKT website at https://www.kpkt.gov.my.

The construction SOP issued by the Public Works Ministry can be found at www.cidb.gov.my and the general SOP of the National Security Council (NSC) and Health Ministry (MoH) are at www.mkn.gov.my to contain the spread of Covid-19.

For any further inquiries, please contact the National Housing Department at the hotline 03-8891 4493/4494. — Bernama