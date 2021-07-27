Covid-19: Sabah detects four new clusters, says state minister

The Sabah government Covid-19 spokesman said the new clusters contributed to a portion of the 714 cases recorded in the state today. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 27 — Sabah recorded four new Covid-19 clusters today — three at workplaces and one in the community, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah government Covid-19 spokesman said the new clusters contributed to a portion of the 714 cases recorded in the state today.

Masidi said the workplace clusters are Jalan Penampang in Penampang with 29 cases, Jeti Kudat in Kudat (44 cases) and Kolombong Industry involving Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran (23 cases), while the community cluster is Inderasabah in Tawau (14 cases).

“Close contact tracing activities for the four new clusters are underway and the causes of infection are still being investigated,” he said in a statement tonight.

Overall, Masidi said, Sabah recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases today with 379 cases from close contact screenings, followed by cluster screenings (142 cases), symptomatic screenings (129 cases), targeted screenings (53 cases) and 38 other cases.

“We can conclude that there is a high probability that people are still not complying with the standard operating procedure even with all the advice given by the government,” he said. — Bernama