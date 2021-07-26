EMCO: In Perak, Covid-19 vaccine appointments for Medan Klebang Restu, Bandar Pulai Jaya residents rescheduled

The Kinta District and Land Office Disaster Operations Control Centre in a statement today urged residents who have been scheduled to go for their Covid-19 vaccination during the EMCO period to contact the centre and provide their details. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 26 — The Covid-19 vaccine appointments for Medan Klebang Restu and Bandar Pulai Jaya residents here will be rescheduled and they will be notified of the new appointment dates via the MySejahtera mobile application.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the EMCO enforcement in the two localities from today until August 8 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Kinta District and Land Office Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) in a statement today urged residents who have been scheduled to go for their Covid-19 vaccination during the EMCO period to contact the centre and provide their details.

“Residents who have to undergo health examinations at a clinic or hospital can refer directly to the District Health Officer’s static clinics,” read the statement.

It said the static clinics are located in the hall next to the Medan Klebang Restu Jamek Mosque and at an open car park in front of the Unisem factory entrance in Bandar Pulai Jaya, adding that both clinics operate from 8am to 5pm.

Yesterday, Perak reported a total of 609 new cases of which 597 cases involved local transmissions while 12 cases were infections from outside Perak.

Meanwhile, residents in the EMCO areas can refer to https://qgiscloud.com/organisasicovid2/PKPD_Medan_Klebang_Restu/ and https://qgiscloud.com/organisasicovid2/PKPD_Bandar_Pulai_Jaya/ to help them identify the actual localities. — Bernama