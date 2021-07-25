State minister: Six new Covid-19 clusters recorded in Sabah

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 25 — A total of six new Covid-19 clusters were recorded in Sabah today with three of them involving workplace infections, while the rest involved community clusters and religious activities.

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the three workplace clusters detected were the Gipan Kolombong Cluster here which recorded 40 cumulative cases, the Tinabau Cluster in Kinabatangan (26 cases), and the Simpang Tiga Cluster in Ranau (14 cases).

“The Gipan Kolombong cluster was detected at a cement mixing premises with the index case being a 28-year-old male worker. He was confirmed positive on July 21, while the Tinabau Cluster was detected on July 19 with a 49-year-old man working in an oil palm plantation as the index case.

“The Simpang Tiga cluster was detected to have spread at a medical centre with the index case involving a 29-year-old man who tested positive on July 18,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the two community clusters detected were the Sogo-Sogo Cluster in Kampung Sogo-Sogo, Tongod which recorded nine cases and the Jalan Tungku Cluster in Lahad Datu which has 35 cases.

Meanwhile, he said the religious cluster involved a Gerbang Kauran Cluster in Keningau, which was suspected to be due to close contacts among mosque committee members and family members and so far nine cases of Covid-19 had been recorded.

He said Sabah today recorded 818 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 79,470 cases, while 537 patients were discharged, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 73,597 cases. — Bernama