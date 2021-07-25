SDMC adviser: Sarawak’s ICU bed occupancy falls but mild Covid-19 cases on the rise

Dr Sim noted a 28 per cent increase in the number of category two Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 25 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) adviser Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICUs) for seriously ill Covid-19 patients in government hospitals has fallen to below 50 per cent.

He credited the drop to the various measures taken by the committee and the state authorities to combat the spread of Covid-19.

He also said this has resulted in a decrease to less than 5 per cent each for category three, four and five Covid-19 infections.

Category three refers to symptomatic Covid-19 patients with a lung infection, while category four patients are symptomatic with a lung infection and need oxygen supplementation. Category five comprises critical patients with multiple organ complications.

“The drop to below 50 per cent is most likely due to, among others, the effects of vaccines where 79.2 per cent of the eligible state population has received their first dose and 51.5 per cent, the second dose as of July 22,” Dr Sim said in a statement posted on his Facebook page last night.

He said the drop could also be attributed to the strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), as well as the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) under Phase Two of the NRP in targeted areas.

In the same post, however, Dr Sim, who is also the state local government minister, noted that there was a 28 per cent increase in the number of category two Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

He added the Kuching district recorded the highest number of cases per week since the start of this year, with most infections or clusters occurring at workplaces, lockups or detention centres, villages and funerals.