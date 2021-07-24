Unifor: Non-Muslims houses of worship in Sarawak can open subject to SOP starting today

File photo of a mass at St Peter’s Church in Kuching. — Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, July 24 — The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has decided to allow non-Muslims houses of worship to open from 6am to 8pm at a 50 per cent capacity under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective today.

However, religious leaders must complete their vaccination two weeks before the reopening of their respective houses of worship, according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by Unifor.

“Members who have not been vaccinated will continue to be prohibited from entering their houses of worship. The capacity is limited to 50 per cent or a maximum of 50 individuals, whichever is lower.

“The secretariats will also be allowed to open from 8am to 5pm with only 50 per cent of workforce permitted,” said Unifor.

Only a maximum of 25 individuals will be allowed per wedding ceremony to be conducted at the respective houses of worship and only a maximum of 12 individuals are to be allowed per administrative meeting.

Despite so, other activities such as seminar, courses and cultural activities will continue to be prohibited.

Individuals who will be visiting their respective houses of worships were reminded to strictly adhere to the SOP including signing their attendance through MySejahtera and screening of body temperature.

They must also wear face masks and sanitise their hands, and those body temperature exceeding 37.5 °C must be denied entry.

Those who show signs and symptoms of Covid-19 such as cough, sore throat and breathing difficulties must not be allowed entry.

Senior citizens and individuals who are suffering from chronic diseases are encouraged not to visit any houses of worship while children aged 12 and below are strictly prohibited.

Individuals who will be allowed inside the houses of worship must avoid close contacts such as handshakes.

They must leave the houses of worship immediately after they are done with their business.

All the committees of the various houses of worship must ensure that all individuals maintain physical distancing of one metre and strictly comply with the SOP set by the authorities. — Borneo Post Online