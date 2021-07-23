Malaysia tops 500,000 daily doses in Covid-19 vaccination drive

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia administered 507,750 doses of Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, putting the country on track to meet its target of vaccinating the entire adult population by October.
According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, 335,977 doses were given out to residents in the country receiving their first of two vaccinations.
Another 171,073 were administered to those receiving their second dose for full protection.
Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 pada 22 Julai 2021 ialah 507,050 dos, yang tertinggi setakat ini.— Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) July 23, 2021
Dos 1 : 335,977
Dos 2 : 171,073
Sila daftar di MySejahtera, https://t.co/jWUzMEwwWM, Tel 1800888828 pic.twitter.com/wwrZVGupD8
MORE TO COME