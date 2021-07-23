Malay Mail

Malaysia tops 500,000 daily doses in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Friday, 23 Jul 2021 09:34 AM MYT

BY JUSTIN ONG

A nurse prepares the vaccine during the vaccination session for Persons with Disabilities in St Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia administered 507,750 doses of Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, putting the country on track to meet its target of vaccinating the entire adult population by October.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, 335,977 doses were given out to residents in the country receiving their first of two vaccinations.

Another 171,073 were administered to those receiving their second dose for full protection.

 

 

