Malaysia tops 500,000 daily doses in Covid-19 vaccination drive

A nurse prepares the vaccine during the vaccination session for Persons with Disabilities in St Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia administered 507,750 doses of Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, putting the country on track to meet its target of vaccinating the entire adult population by October.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, 335,977 doses were given out to residents in the country receiving their first of two vaccinations.

Another 171,073 were administered to those receiving their second dose for full protection.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 pada 22 Julai 2021 ialah 507,050 dos, yang tertinggi setakat ini.



Dos 1 : 335,977

Dos 2 : 171,073



Sila daftar di MySejahtera, https://t.co/jWUzMEwwWM, Tel 1800888828 pic.twitter.com/wwrZVGupD8 — Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) July 23, 2021

MORE TO COME