Khairy: Some lodged police reports because didn’t get side effects from Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Some police reports on vaccination irregularities were made by those who did not experience any side effects after getting their Covid-19 vaccines, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Khairy said the complainants reported that they did not encounter any symptoms including the typical soreness at the injection site.

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) stressed, however, that there were no links between complaints of empty syringes used for vaccination and the black market sale of vaccines.

Khairy added that the police were still investigating black market vaccine sales.

