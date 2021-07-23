Financial analyst arrested for questioning RM70 million MySejahtera site on Twitter

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai confirmed to Malay Mail that his client, Nizamuddin Jasman was arrested by a group of policemen from Bukit Aman D5 (classified unit) when he went to give his statement at the Wangsa Maju police headquarters this afternoon. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A 30-year-old financial analyst was arrested by police for alleging on his Twitter account that the government had misused the RM70 million partly meant for the development of the MySejahtera website.

His lawyer Rajsurian Pillai confirmed to Malay Mail that his client, Nizamuddin Jasman was arrested by a group of policemen from Bukit Aman D5 (classified unit) when he went to give his statement at the Wangsa Maju police headquarters this afternoon.

The man was arrested under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No.2) Ordinance 2021.

“Upon his arrival, police arrested him seized his phone and proceeded to get his statement after which the police produced a notice under section 6 of the same ordinance to remove his tweets,” Rajsurian said.

Rajsurian said his client has since been taken to Dang Wangi police district headquarters lockup and is scheduled to be taken to Kuala Lumpur Magistrate court where police will apply for a remand order.

“We will see what happens tomorrow,” he said.

According to the lawyer, his client posted a series of tweets on May 26 where he had also shared an article that questioned the RM70 million funding regarding My Sejahtera website integration.