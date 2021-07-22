Selayang Hospital now Selangor’s third full Covid-19 hospital

A general view of Selayang Hospital’s Emergency Department July 9, 2021. The hospital is now a full Covid-19 hospital. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The status of Selayang Hospital has changed from hybrid Covid-19 hospital to full Covid-19 hospital effective yesterday.

The matter was announced through status updates on the hospital’s official Facebook page today.

“Patients will be notified of the changes on their appointment dates soon. Their cooperation is very much appreciated,” it said.

The Selayang Hospital is the third hospital in Selangor to be changed to a full Covid-19 hospital after the Sungai Buloh and Ampang hospitals. — Bernama