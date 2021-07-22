Selangor Sultan expresses appreciation to Covid-19 frontliners, volunteers

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah also stressed that the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Selangor should be expanded to reduce the death rate, which reached 84 deaths (on July 21). ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 22 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, expressed his deep appreciation to the frontliners and volunteers at hospitals and Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) throughout the state, who have worked hard during Aidiladha celebrations, on Tuesday.

Through a statement on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, His Royal Highness expressed pride in the perseverance of those involved in the efforts to expedite the vaccination of the people of Selangor, and prayed that their sacrifices would be rewarded.

“As of July 21 (yesterday), the vaccination rate of the people of Selangor who obtained one dose of vaccine has reached 46.9 per cent, or 2.95 million doses administered, while 15.27 per cent of the people of this state have completed their full vaccination regimen,” he said in the statement.

Sultan Sharafuddin also stressed that the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Selangor should be expanded to reduce the death rate, which reached 84 deaths (on July 21).

In the meantime, he also called on Muslims in Selangor to appreciate and understand the essence of the Aidiladha sermon on Tuesday, that emphasised the strengthening of unity and brotherhood of the ummah.

He said that among the things that can be learned based on the Aidiladha sermon, entitled “Brotherhood of Muslims: The Experience of Haj and Sacrifice” is the goal of performing Haj and sacrifices, which teaches Muslims to continue to strengthen the brotherhood.

Sultan Sharafuddin also said that, as Muslims being brothers, they should avoid disputes, and refrain from slander and evil thoughts among themselves. — Bernama